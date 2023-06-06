Dwight Howard eyeing NBA return, thinks he can ‘help the Sacramento Kings contend for a title’

Dwight Howard, a former All-Star NBA heart, is also 37 years previous, however that would possibly not forestall him from enjoying skilled basketball. Howard was once not able to draw pastime from NBA groups this season and, as an alternative, opted to play in Taiwan, the place he post spectacular numbers whilst enjoying for the Taoyuan Leopards. Howard averaged 23.2 issues and 16.2 rebounds in keeping with sport in the rising league. He even participated in the league’s 3-point contest, however in the end, his efficiency in another country was once regarded as a brief resolution somewhat than a everlasting vacation spot. Howard nonetheless needs to go back to the NBA and not too long ago instructed The OBSERVER that he has a explicit staff in thoughts.

“I’m not retired from the NBA just yet,” Howard stated. “I would love to help the Sacramento Kings contend for a title. Even though I believe their team is pretty much set.”

- Advertisement -

The Sacramento Kings made their first playoff look in 17 years final season, pushing the protecting champion Golden State Warriors to seven video games in the first spherical. The Kings’ heart play was once a susceptible spot in the sequence. All-Star heart Domantas Sabonis had a difficult time in opposition to the Warriors’ Draymond Green, and Alex Len performed best a short while as a backup sooner than the Kings made up our minds to head small with Trey Lyles as their backup giant guy. Richaun Holmes stays on the Kings’ roster and can earn kind of $25 million over the subsequent two seasons, however he has fallen out of the rotation.

However, it’s unclear whether or not Howard is seen as a viable choice for the Kings or another NBA staff. Howard’s final stint in the NBA was once with the Los Angeles Lakers throughout the 2021-2022 season. His per-minute scoring and rebounding numbers lowered considerably, and he didn’t regain the defensive shape that made him a treasured a part of their 2020 championship staff. The Lakers selected to not surrender Howard final offseason, and he has no longer generated any NBA pastime since. Although Howard’s numbers in Taiwan glance spectacular, maximum NBA groups don’t seem to be taking a look for a backup heart who handles the ball and shoots jumpers as regularly as Howard does now. They would favor a heart who’s environment friendly in rim coverage and dunking. At Howard’s age and given his deficient efficiency in his final NBA season, it stays unclear whether or not the Kings or another staff believes he can nonetheless carry out at the required stage.