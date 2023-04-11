Drummond: Probe into Oklahoma Turnpike Authority needed more now than ever | Oklahoma

(The Center Square) – The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced Tuesday it was stopping all work on its long-range plans as of Friday, a move that Attorney General Gentner Drummond called a “concerning development.”

Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz, who also oversees OTA, said the agency has been unable to enter the bond market.

- Advertisement -

The OTA announced its $5 billion long-term plan, known as ACCESS Oklahoma, in February 2022. Residents in the path of the proposed turnpikes have actively opposed the plans.

Last month Drummond requested an investigative audit of the agency.

“I have had many conversations over the past few months with legislators, community leaders, private citizens and state employees who have expressed a wide array of concerns with the financial conduct of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority,” Drummond said in a letter to State Auditor Cindy Byrd. “Additionally, I am aware of a District Court’s finding that the OTA ‘willfully’ violated the Open Meeting Act. Such a blatant disregard for openness and transparency suggests to me a willingness to engage in any manner of unlawful conduct.”

- Advertisement -

A spokesman with Byrd’s office told The Center Square she received the letter but could not comment further as it would be considered an ongoing investigation.

Gatz said the investigative audit and other legal matters had kept OTA from the bond market.

“Once these roadblocks are resolved and a path to the bond market is cleared, I am confident we will resume ACCESS Oklahoma and begin moving forward on behalf of the people of Oklahoma,” Gatz said in a news release. The decision would not affect existing toll roads, Gatz said.

- Advertisement -

Drummond Tuesday’s announcement caused him to “question the leadership and cash flow management of this critical agency.”

“While it is unclear what the future holds for OTA, I am certain that the investigative audit I have ordered is needed now more than ever,” Drummond said.