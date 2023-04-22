Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails

Authorities say a suspected drug trafficker is at the run with just about 60 kilos of methamphetamine belonging to a California sheriff’s division

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A suspected drug trafficker is at the run with just about 60 kilos (27 kilograms) of methamphetamine belonging to a California sheriff’s division after an undercover sting went improper, government mentioned.

The Press-Enterprise reported Friday that the Sheriff’s Department in Riverside County, southeast of Los Angeles, is now looking to get its medicine again.

Authorities arrange the sting Wednesday in an try to determine drug traffickers. Undercover deputies met with the suspect for the drug sale, and the suspect later drove away, the newspaper reported.

Deputies from the group activity drive then tried to tug over the suspect, who refused to yield and sped off, the dep. mentioned in a observation.

“Due to the high speeds and suspect’s disregard for public safety, deputies lost sight of the vehicle,” the observation mentioned.

In reaction to an emailed request for remark despatched through The Associated Press, the sheriff’s division declined to unencumber further main points.