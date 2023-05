A motive force has crashed a automobile into the gates outside Downing Street, the place of abode of Britain’s prime minister, government mentioned.

No injuries have been reported.

The motive force was once arrested on suspicion of legal injury and perilous riding, in step with police.

Police officials stand guard neat the website the place a automobile crashed into the entrance gates of Downing Street in London, Britain, May 25, 2023 Henry Nicholls/Reuters

This is a creating tale. Please take a look at again for updates.