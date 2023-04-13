Drake Bell, former Nickelodeon star, found safe after being reported missing

Authorities in Daytona Beach, Florida, stated former Nickelodeon megastar Drake Bell was once found safe on Thursday after police alerted the general public hours previous that the actor was once “considered missing and endangered.”

“At this time we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe,” Daytona Beach police stated Thursday afternoon.

There was once no additional information right away on the place he was once found or why he was once thought to be missing.

The 36-year-old actor is absolute best identified for his function in “Drake & Josh,” which was once an enormous hit for Nickelodeon from 2004 to 2007. He has seemed in numerous displays in visitor roles since then and has had a ordinary voice function as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in animated displays corresponding to “Ultimate Spider-Man” from 2012 to 2017 and “Avengers Assemble” and “Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.”

ABC News’ Anthony McMahon contributed to this file.