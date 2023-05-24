Downtown Safety Harbor getting updates

The town of Safety Harbor, located in Pinellas County, Florida, is these days within the technique of updating its downtown grasp plan with the objective of making improvements to Main Street, and they are in the hunt for public enter to succeed in this purpose.

According to the Mayor, the main alternate within the up to date downtown grasp plan is the imaginative and prescient remark, which now makes a speciality of keeping up Safety Harbor’s standing as a thriving town with a small-town really feel. As Safety Harbor is a part of the Pinellas Community Redevelopment Agency, town must replace its downtown grasp plan because the CRA nears its finish. However, the adjustments are minor, and the mayor stresses the significance of the CRA’s continuation for one of the vital town’s tasks.

Mayor Joe Ayoub emphasizes that the CRA is important to acquiring further tax cash that town can reinvest in Safety Harbor’s tasks. Currently, town is using a few of this investment to strengthen Baranhoff Park and increase the library’s 2d tale. Additionally, the mayor disclosed that one of the vital budget could be allotted to bettering Main Street as a part of the Main Street Visioning Project.

Moreover, town goals to gather public enter on techniques to broaden downtown, the usage of components like extra lights, higher parking, and extra outstanding signage for companies. Concerning the latter, Paula Croupa, proprietor of Accents through Paula on Main Street, has been residing and working a trade in Safety Harbor for round 3 a long time. She loves the small-town really feel however acknowledges an build up in parking lawsuits as extra folks discuss with the area. “This has long past from a fully useless city the place you might even see 10 to twenty-five vehicles an afternoon power through to lately the place 1000’s of vehicles power through,” mentioned Croupa.

The mayor signifies that town shall be accomplishing conferences to assemble the general public’s enter, however no specific date has been introduced but.