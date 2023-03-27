Monday, March 27, 2023
Donald Trump was “speaking very much to his base” at campaign rally, former RNC spokesman says

Former President Donald Trump hosted his first major 2024 presidential campaign rally in Waco, Texas, over the weekend. The rally coincided with a Manhattan grand jury weighing whether it will formally indict the former president in connection to its “hush money” probe. Kevin Sheridan, a founding partner of Protean Public Affairs, a former senior adviser for the Mitt Romney-Paul Ryan 2012 campaign and a former spokesman for the Republican National Committee, joined CBS News to discuss.

