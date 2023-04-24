Don Lemon, CNN Star Anchor, to Leave the Network

Don Lemon is out at CNN.

CNN stated on Monday that it used to be parting techniques with Mr. Lemon, a celeb anchor who used to be a fixture of the community’s prime-time lineup sooner than enduring a brief however debatable tenure as a morning display co-host.

“CNN and Don have parted ways,” the community stated in a remark on Monday. “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

The community stated Mr. Lemon’s morning display, which he hosted with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, would proceed. “‘CNN This Morning’ has been on the air for nearly six months, and we are committed to its success,” CNN stated.

Mr. Lemon, 57, seemed on air on Monday morning as standard.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN,” Mr. Lemon stated in a remark that he posted to Twitter. “I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.”