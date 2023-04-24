Don Lemon, CNN Star Anchor, to Leave the Network

Don Lemon is out at CNN.
CNN stated on Monday that it used to be parting techniques with Mr. Lemon, a celeb anchor who used to be a fixture of the community’s prime-time lineup sooner than enduring a brief however debatable tenure as a morning display co-host.
“CNN and Don have parted ways,” the community stated in a remark on Monday. “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”
The community stated Mr. Lemon’s morning display, which he hosted with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, would proceed. “‘CNN This Morning’ has been on the air for nearly six months, and we are committed to its success,” CNN stated.
Mr. Lemon, 57, seemed on air on Monday morning as standard.
“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN,” Mr. Lemon stated in a remark that he posted to Twitter. “I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.”
One of CNN’s maximum recognizable stars, Mr. Lemon had a name as a fiery political commentator right through his 8 years as a prime-time anchor. But within the community, he started to lose beef up after he made remarks in February about ladies and getting older that had been broadly perceived to be sexist. The incident generated a countrywide uproar and a unprecedented public rebuke from CNN’s chairman, Chris Licht.
Mr. Lemon had asserted on-air that Nikki Haley, the 51-year-old Republican presidential candidate, “isn’t in her prime, sorry,” including, “A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.” He brushed aside the objections of his feminine co-hosts by means of responding, “I’m just saying what the facts are — Google it.” He later apologized to the CNN newsroom and agreed to a company coaching program to deal with his on-air habits.
Allies of Mr. Lemon had was hoping he would flip the web page from the incident. But executives at CNN progressively concluded that his long run at CNN had develop into untenable, in accordance to two individuals who spoke on situation of anonymity as a result of the inside discussions had been delicate.
In fresh weeks, CNN’s bookers had came upon that some visitors didn’t need to seem on-air with Mr. Lemon, and analysis on the morning display reviewed by means of CNN executives discovered that his recognition with audiences had fallen, certainly one of the other people stated.
Monday’s announcement capped a dramatic fall for Mr. Lemon, who simply seven months in the past used to be luckily ensconced in a prime-time anchor chair. His long-running 10 p.m. program, “Don Lemon Tonight,” drew enthusiasts for his spiky exchanges and pull-no-punches statement on politics and the Trump White House.
Mr. Lemon imported that character to “CNN This Morning,” however it used to be an ungainly have compatibility for an hour when many audience — making breakfast and getting kids off to faculty — need easygoing patter, no longer thundering monologues.
Tensions additionally emerged between Mr. Lemon and certainly one of his co-anchors, Ms. Collins. In December, “CNN This Morning” team individuals had been rattled after a behind the curtain incident the place Mr. Lemon accused Ms. Collins of interrupting him too continuously.