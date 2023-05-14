Dolphins signing former Patriots first-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn to a one-year deal, per report

The Miami Dolphins have added former New England Patriots offensive take on Isaiah Wynn to their offensive entrance for the approaching season. Wynn, who used to be decided on through the Patriots because the twenty third total pick within the 2018 NFL Draft out of Georgia, overlooked his debut season due to a torn Achilles. However, he later began at left take on in 2019 and performed in numerous positions all the way through the final 4 years. While Wynn brings versatility, accidents have additionally been a problem all the way through his profession, together with a foot harm, a knee harm, and naturally, the torn Achilles. He has performed in a general of 43 video games in 5 years, by no means finishing a complete season.

The 27-year-old will probably be competing for the best take on task however may just additionally function a backup for Terron Armstead at the left aspect. This addition brings much-needed intensity to Miami’s offensive line. Despite the group’s giant spending in unfastened company, obtaining Armstead at left take on and middle Connor Williams, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa used to be sacked a career-high 21 instances in 13 video games performed. He additionally handled more than one concussions that led to him to believe retirement at one level. Keeping him on his ft will likely be an important this season.