Dolphins reportedly open to trading Cedrick Wilson Jr. but wide receiver wants to stay in Miami

The Miami Dolphins made a gigantic splash in loose company final 12 months, but now one in every of their signings, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., would possibly quickly be traded to any other staff. As reported by way of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are open to trading Wilson, who signed a three-year, $22 million contract with the staff final spring and is slated to earn a base wage of $7 million for the 2023 season.

According to the similar Herald file, the staff is keen to stay Wilson at the roster for the impending season, but they’re additionally bearing in mind trading him if a staff is in taking over his contract. Wilson is acutely aware of those rumors but expressed his need to stay a Dolphin, declaring: “I work out every offseason to perform when the games come. I want to be here. I’m here right now. That’s what it’s granted to be, so I’m going to give it my best.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his long term with the staff, Wilson stays fascinated with getting ready for the following season and bettering his talents. He remarked, “I’m not sure what they talk about, the agent and the [front office]. But for me, I just told them, like, ‘Let me know whatever goes on after the fact. I’m at work, so don’t bother with it every day.'”

Due to his assured base wage of $5 million for the 2023 season, it’s not likely that Wilson will likely be lower from the Dolphins. However, if he’s traded, his wage cap hit would drop considerably to $2 million or $1 million, relying at the timing of the industry.







Last season, Wilson performed in 15 video games for the Dolphins and used to be simplest at the box for 26% of the offensive snaps. He stuck 12 of his 18 goals for 136 yards, which used to be a ways lower than the 602 receiving yards he had with Dallas in the former season. The 27-year-old used to be drafted by way of the Cowboys in the 6th spherical of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Boise State.

Currently, the Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver corps comprises Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Freddie Swain, Erik Ezukanma, River Cracraft, and Braylon Sanders.