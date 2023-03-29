Dolphin harassment cases opened against 33 swimmers in Hawaii

Thirty-three swimmers are being accused of “pursuing, corralling, and harassing” a pod of dolphins in Hōnaunau Bay on Sunday, Hawaii’s department of Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement stated on Tuesday.

Harassment cases have been opened against each and every of the swimmers, who weren’t known via title, Hawaiian officers stated in a press release.

- Advertisement - Members of a giant staff of swimmers seem to chase a pod of dolphins in this photograph launched via Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources taken on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Department of Land and Natural Resources

Officials launched video and footage taken from a drone, which they stated confirmed the harassment. Authorities have been ready onshore for the swimmers once they left the water.

- Advertisement -

Hawaii’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement and the NOAA Office of Law Enforcement are investigating, in line with the remark.

Officials at the Aloha State previous this month introduced a identical investigation into a person who refers to himself as “Dolphin Dave.” Officials stated he was once stuck again and again harassing a humpback whale and a pod of dolphins all through a snorkeling commute.