Dolly Parton And Garth Brooks To Host The 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards

The Academy of Country Music, Prime Video and Dick Clark Productions introduced on March 29, 2023, that Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m.

The tournament will move are living completely for an international target market throughout 240+ territories on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The Emmy-nominated enjoy will have a good time nation tune’s largest stars and latest ability. The complete rebroadcast of the rite and performances will move tomorrow totally free on Amazon Freevee.

This tournament marks the primary time Brooks will take the degree to host an awards display, coming forward of his Las Vegas residency and rancid the heels of his global excursion, which offered greater than 6.3 million tickets, making it the most important North American excursion in historical past. It’s the second one consecutive yr that the display might be hosted via Parton, which follows her contemporary induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth,” Parton mentioned. “While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together. In addition to getting to see all this great new talent in country music, I am excited to have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show!”

A restricted collection of tickets are nonetheless in the stores on SeatGeek, providing fanatics unique access into the development with their favourite nation stars acting hits from the remaining yr.

The Academy of Country Music additionally not too long ago introduced the go back of the fan-favorite Topgolf fundraiser for ACM Lifting Lives, on Wednesday, May 10 in The Colony, TX. The tournament might be adopted via a are living live performance at the golfing inexperienced that includes ACM Award winner Morgan Wallen & Friends HARDY, Lainey Wilson, ERNEST, Bailey Zimmerman and DJ 13lackbeard, which offered out virtually instantly remaining week.