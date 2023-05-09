DOJ, Bureau of Prisons honor fallen corrections officers

Leaders from the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Prisons accrued on a wet Tuesday morning in Washington to honor the sacrifice and repair of fallen federal correctional officers right through National Correctional Officers Week.

From May 7 to May 13, correctional officers and corrections execs — greater than two-dozen of whom have died within the line of accountability — are venerated for his or her provider and sacrifice from each federal and state prisons, the Bureau of Prisons mentioned.

“We gather together today to honor the memory of those Bureau employees who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” Bureau of Prisons Director Colete Peters instructed the gang of members of the family and leaders accrued on the National Law Enforcement Memorial. “We must never forget the tragedies of the past and the corrections professional’s lives cut short while ensuring the public’s safety and working to prepare those in custody for successful reentry into our communities.”

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Colette Peters, director of the federal Bureau of Prisons

Peters highlighted the 26 officers who have died within the line of accountability all the way through historical past. Peters highlighted the instances of Royal Cline, a corrections officer who died at USP Alcatraz in 1938 in a while after the BOP used to be established, and Lt. Osvaldo Albarati, who used to be murdered in 2013 after he used to be focused by way of inmates on his method house from paintings at Metropolitan Detention Center Guaynabo in Puerto Rico.

An American flag and the seal for the Federal Bureau of Prisons is observed at Federal Bureau of Prisons headquarters in Washington, D.C., Oct. 24, 2022.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco instructed the ones accrued that BOP officers and staff possibility their lives to make sure the security and safety of the American public.

“Our country is made better because of the dedication of the public servants that make up the Bureau of Prisons,” she mentioned. “Those who go to work for the Bureau of Prisons, who answer the call to serve, often put themselves in harm’s way to do demanding and dangerous jobs. They go about that work quietly, often without praise or thanks, simply hoping to carry out their work protecting their communities and then return safely home to their families.”

Split photograph presentations an undated photograph of Royal C. Cline, a correctional officer at USP Alcatraz, who died on May 23, 1938 after a seven-year excursion of accountability, and an undated photograph of Osvaldo Albarati, a 39 yr outdated Lieutenant at MDC Guaynabo, Puerto Rico who died on February 26, 2013 after a 11 yr excursion of accountability.

Shane Fausey who serves because the President of the Council of Prison Locals, the biggest union representing greater than 30,000 federal corrections officers, applauded correctional staff as “extraordinary human beings that run towards danger when most people go the other way.”

“We take pause to remember those men and women that have died in the line of duty protecting the American way of life. We are forever grateful and indebted to them and their families,” mentioned Fausey.

There are 159,634 federal inmates as of remaining Thursday, according to BOP.