Dog abuse at Peoria home caught on video, suspect arrested

Peoria police have reported that a man was arrested after he was filmed beating a dog at a home near Happy Valley Road and Tierra Del Rio Boulevard.

- Advertisement -

Authorities say that Jeffrey Wright, 42, was captured on camera bashing, body-slamming and mistreating the dog, which made it defecate, on April 6, 2021. A tipster who witnessed the offence taped it and notified the police.

Although the dog was given non-life-threatening wounds, it was treated for its injuries.

- Advertisement -

“The suspect was identified as merely a visitor to the home the night of the event,” stated the authorities. “The authorities returned the dog to the owner and passed the situation on to detectives in the Peoria Police Department for further follow-up.”

- Advertisement -

An inquiry discovered that Wright was in a relationship with the pet’s owner and had been living in the house regularly.

The 42-year-old was taken into custody at the residence and charged with felony animal cruelty.

The city has taken possession of the dog, and it is now receiving medical attention.

“We are thankful to the individual who alerted us to this dreadful occurrence and for our well-trained Animal Control Officers and Property Crimes Detectives who advocate for those who are unable to speak out on behalf of themselves and safeguard our animals,” police commented.

Jeffrey Wright (Peoria Police)

Wright appeared before a judge in court on Friday. He was granted a $5,000 bond and ordered to refrain from contact with animals.