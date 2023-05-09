DNA Test Confirms Texas Woman Is Melissa Highsmith





Last Thursday, the Fort Worth Police formally showed the id of Melissa Highsmith, a lady who used to be kidnapped as a baby from her oldsters’ house in Fort Worth in August of 1971, and who lately reunited along with her start circle of relatives after 52 years. Melissa, who used to be referred to as Melanie Miyoko all the way through the years along with her captor and as Melissa Brown after she were given married, grew up simply ten mins clear of her authentic house. She had a troublesome early life along with her kidnapper, who sheltered her and did not permit her to play outdoor. Melissa ran clear of her captor on the age of 15 and got to work at the streets to get by means of.

Melissa’s organic mom, Alta Apantenco, had posted a newspaper advert for a babysitter sooner than her daughter used to be abducted. A lady answered to the advert, agreeing to satisfy Alta on the diner the place she labored. However, the girl by no means confirmed up, and as a substitute referred to as later to just accept the location over the telephone, claiming to have prior to now babysat different kids in her massive yard. On August 23, 1971, the kidnapper, a mysterious, well-dressed lady, confirmed up at Alta’s rental and took Melissa away whilst Alta used to be asleep. The circle of relatives looked for Melissa for years after her disappearance, however Alta nearly gave up hope.

Melissa’s discovery got here after 23andMe returned a fit for her lately submitted DNA, which used to be connected to the DNA of her organic father and her kids. Melissa used to be unaware that she were kidnapped and used to be surprised to find her true id. She reunited along with her oldsters and siblings over Thanksgiving weekend and the circle of relatives credited their long-awaited reunion to their sturdy Christian religion.

Despite their years-long ordeal, the circle of relatives is not able to prosecute Melissa’s kidnapper because of the statute of obstacles for the Texas crime having run out many years in the past. However, the Fort Worth Police Department is dedicated to uncovering all to be had information regarding Melissa’s abduction. Melissa has stopped speaking with the girl who pretended to be her mom and now needs to remarry her husband in order that her organic father can stroll her down the aisle.