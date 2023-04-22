Djokovic to miss Madrid Open along with Nadal

The Madrid Open says that top-ranked Novak Djokovic will miss the Spanish match

MADRID — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic will miss the Madrid Open, it appears due to a health factor, the Spanish match stated Saturday.

The Madrid Open stated on Twitter: “Wishing you a speedy recovery, we hope to see you back on court as soon as possible, Nole.”

While no particular explanation why used to be given for Djokovic’s withdrawal, he did talk about problems with his elbow not too long ago, most commonly downplaying the level of the issue.

Rafael Nadal, who stocks the report of twenty-two Grand Slam titles with Djokovic, stated this week that he would miss the Madrid match due to a nagging hip damage that has sidelined him because the Australian Open in January.

The subsequent primary is the French Open beginning on May 28.

The 35-year-old Djokovic has had back-to-back early exits from tournaments. He misplaced within the spherical of 16 at Monte Carlo to Lorenzo Musetti. Then, on Friday, Dusan Lajovic beat Djokovic within the quarterfinals of the Srpska Open, dealing him his first loss to a Serb countryman in 11 years.

The Madrid Open begins on Monday. Djokovic has gained the match 3 times.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports