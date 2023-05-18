Disney cancels planned Florida campus in Lake Nona

Disney introduced on Thursday that it canceled plans for a brand new campus close to Orlando, Florida.

The building was once planned for the Lake Nona area.

“Given the considerable changes that have occurred since the announcement of this project, including new leadership and changing business conditions, we have decided not to move forward with construction of the campus,” Disney stated in a observation.

People accumulate on the Magic Kingdom theme park earlier than the “Festival of Fantasy” parade at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., July 30, 2022. Octavio Jones/Reuters, FILE - Advertisement -

However, the corporate affirmed its dedication to further growth.

“We have plans to invest $17 billion and create 13,000 jobs over the next ten years,” the memo stated. “I hope we’re able to do so.”

The Lake Nona campus, introduced in 2021, was once set to host staff from Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products department. The corporate prior to now not on time the outlet of the campus to 2026.

As a part of the plans, Disney requested more or less 2,000 Southern California-based staff to relocate to the planned 60-acre campus. The corporate will now not be calling for the workers to relocate, the memo on Thursday stated.

“For those who have already moved, we will talk to you individually about your situation, including the possibility of moving you back,” the memo added.

This is a growing tale. Please take a look at again for updates.

Disney is the dad or mum corporate of ABC News.