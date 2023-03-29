Dirk Nowitzki among 2023 class to be elected into hall of fame

Nowitzki will reportedly sign up for basketball stars reminiscent of Dwyane Wade and Pau Gasol within the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023.

Dirk Nowitzki will reportedly be elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2023.

While the reliable announcement will be made throughout the lads’s Final Four occasions in Houston this weekend, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday, March 28, that the elected class is now set.

Nowitzki will inducted later this yr along Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Becky Hammon and Gregg Popovich, in accordance to Wojnarowski's record.

No. 41’s profession speaks for itself.

Nowitzki is quantity six at the all-time NBA scorers listing. He was once additionally a 14-time All Star, four-time All-NBA First Team member, and NBA MVP in 2007.

And who may omit his superb 2011 Finals run during which Dallas received the NBA identify and Nowitzki received Finals MVP.

Following his retirement in 2019, town of Dallas and the Mavs did not prevent honoring their GOAT.

The boulevard proper in entrance of the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas was once renamed to “Nowitzki Way.”

The German local additionally had his No. 41 jersey retired in January 2022.

And on Dec. 25, 2022, a statue of Nowitzki was once unveiled on the AAC prior to the Christmas Day sport towards the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Hall of Fame class of 2023 is anticipated to be formally introduced on Saturday, April 1, throughout the NCAA males’s Final Four video games.

Enshrinement weekend is scheduled for Aug. 11 and 12.