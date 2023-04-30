Dillon Brooks fined $25K for ducking media vs. Lakers, but his clown antics could cost him way more than that





Dillon Brooks, the capturing guard for the Memphis Grizzlies, has been fined $25,000 via the NBA for his “failure to participate in team postgame media availability” all through their first-round loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Brooks skipped out on necessary media classes after some of the Grizzlies’ losses within the sequence, warding off the questions he would have won for his earlier feedback. In explicit, Brooks led to controversy via calling LeBron James “old” and proclaiming himself as any person who handiest respects gamers who can ranking 40 issues towards him. However, the Lakers in the long run received the sequence in Game 6, with a dominating 125-85 victory that beaten the Grizzlies’ hopes of advancing to the following around.

Brooks’ conduct raises questions on his personality and worth as an NBA participant. While he turns out to crave the distinction and a focus given to most sensible gamers like Draymond Green, his antics have achieved little to lend a hand his workforce win or spice up his personal efficiency. In truth, he had a lackluster sequence towards the Lakers, averaging handiest 10 issues on 31% capturing (together with 23% from 3-point vary), whilst the Lakers in large part omitted him on protection.

Brooks’ infantile conduct can have additionally harm his possibilities at securing a large contract in unfastened company this summer season. While Memphis could have enough money to stay him, doing so would push them nearer to the tax line, which is not perfect given that they have already got a number of pricey gamers on their roster. Additionally, the NBA’s new CBA has made it more difficult for groups to retain their very own gamers with out going through vital monetary consequences. As a outcome, it is unclear if any workforce might be prepared to pay Brooks the type of cash he is taking a look for.

In the tip, Brooks has cost himself some huge cash and recognize with his fresh conduct. While he can have been noticed as a treasured participant up to now, his movements all through the Lakers sequence have uncovered his flaws and weaknesses. If he desires to regain the distinction of his friends and safe a profitable contract, he’s going to wish to play higher and act more professionally each off and on the courtroom.



