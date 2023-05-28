Diet and Lifestyle Habits to Stay Fit After 40

Welcome, ladies to the magnificent forties! This is the decade where wisdom meets vitality, and a zest for life intertwines with a desire for good health. As we navigate through this phase of life, it is essential to equip ourselves with the knowledge and tools to keep our bodies and minds in peak condition. Let’s discover the secrets of staying fit, fab, and forever young after 40! Here are some habits or diets one should adopt to stay fit after 40.

As Health Shots reached out to Dr Kamal Palia, Nutritionist and Chief Dietitian, Ruby Hall Clinic, she explained that maintaining a fit and healthy lifestyle becomes increasingly important as we age. Unfortunately, a sedentary lifestyle coupled with a diet consisting of junk food and excessive caffeine can lead to inadequate food intake, poor timing of meals and medications, and oversized portion consumption. She further said that these dietary habits, along with a sedentary lifestyle, are major factors contributing to the rising incidence of lifestyle disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and dyslipidemia.

Diet one should follow to stay fit after 40

Let’s take a look at some habits and dietary nutrition one should adopt to stay fit after 40, as advised by Dr Palia.

1. Nutrient-dense foods

“It is essential to avoid consuming excessive amounts of oily and refined foods,” says Dr Palia. Instead, focus on restricting carbohydrates and fats while increasing your intake of fiber and proteins. Including a variety of colourful fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats in your diet can provide essential nutrients and support overall health.

2. Establish regular eating patterns

Maintaining a consistent eating schedule is vital for regulating your body’s internal clock and metabolic activities. Aim to have three balanced meals and healthy snacks at regular intervals throughout the day. Dr Palia advises that one should avoid skipping meals or going long periods without eating, as this can lead to overeating and fluctuations in blood sugar levels.

3. Minimise processed foods

The nutrition expert explains that processed and packaged foods are often high in added sugars, unhealthy fats, and sodium, providing little nutritional value. Minimise their consumption and focus on whole, unprocessed foods that are naturally low in sugar and rich in essential nutrients.

4. Prioritise portion control

As our metabolism tends to slow down with age, it is crucial to practice portion control. Be mindful of portion sizes and avoid overeating. Using smaller plates and bowls can help create the illusion of larger portions. Listen to your body’s hunger and fullness cues and eat until you feel satisfied, not excessively full.

5. Stay hydrated

Proper hydration is vital for supporting digestion, regulating body temperature, and maintaining organ function. Drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day, and limit the consumption of sugary drinks, sodas, and excessive caffeine, as they can lead to dehydration and have negative effects on your health.

Lifestyle changes to stay fit after 40

Apart from changing what you eat focus on these lifestyle changes as well:

1. Engage in regular physical activity

Regular physical activity is key to maintaining a healthy weight, improving cardiovascular health, and enhancing overall fitness. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, incorporating both aerobic exercises (such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming) and strength training. Consult with a healthcare professional for personalised exercise recommendations.

2. Manage stress levels

Chronic stress can significantly impact health, especially after the age of 40. Prioritise stress management techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, yoga, or engaging in hobbies that help you relax and unwind. Taking care of your mental well-being and maintaining a healthy work-life balance is crucial.

Adopting a balanced diet and making positive lifestyle changes are essential for staying fit and healthy after the age of 40. Remember, it’s never too late to make positive changes for a healthier future!