Did Priyanka Chopra get a cold shoulder from Anne Hathaway at Bulgari event? Netizens have mixed reactions [Watch Video]

Priyanka Chopraour globe-trotting desi diva is making headlines in every single place the arena. She used to be noticed with the worldwide ambassadors of BulgariZendayaAnne Hathaway Blackpink rapper Lisa at the development in VeniceItaly. The actress selected a magenta colored skirt best from the House Of Sohee. Priyanka Chopra used to be noticed seated with Zendaya Anne Hathaway at the development. The pics have long past viral. Priyanka Chopra headed to London after attending the engagement of Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chadha. After thatshe made this shuttle to Venice. Everyone is speaking about how laborious she is operating to determine her occupation within the West.

Nowa video has been shared on Reddit. In the clip it looks as if Priyanka Chopra walked in opposition to Anne Hathaway to hug her however the actress didn’t realize her. People are having mixed reactions at the similar. In factsome really feel that they may have interacted ahead of so she didn’t greet the Citadel actress. But some folks have left imply feedback for Anne Hathaway. Take a glance…

Most netizens have mentioned that no drama must be created at the video as the 2 women had been speaking well right here. They mentioned that individuals are studying an excessive amount of into issues.

It truly looks as if individuals are making a mountain out of a molehill. Anne Hathaway has the recognition of being one of the most sweetest stars within the West. Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel is making waves at the OTT circuit. Her subsequent undertaking is with Idris Elba John Cena. The filming will start quickly. Love Again tanked at the field place of work. While her tasks may now not have raked within the moolahthe actress is making noise for her interviews shocking crimson carpet seems to be in every single place.

Priyanka Chopra used to be in India for the promotions of Citadel with Richard Madden. The display is directed by way of the Russo Brothers. It is approaching Amazon Prime. The actress additionally has a undertaking with Mindy Kaling.



