Dianne Feinstein announces return to Capitol Hill after monthslong absence

Sen. Dianne Feinstein will return to Capitol Hill on Tuesday after a just about three-month absence, an aide for the California Democrat showed to ABC News.

News of her return was once first reported by means of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Feinstein, 89, is ready to return after she was once hospitalized in February with a case of shingles. She was once launched in early March and were proceeding her restoration at house.

Her nonattendance within the Senate, which impacted a few of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees, spurred debate inside her personal celebration about whether or not she will have to surrender.

In this Feb. 15, 2023, record picture, Sen. Dianne Feinstein arrives for a Senate briefing on the U.S Capitol in Washington, D.C. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images, FILE

Some Democrats, together with California Rep. Ro Khanna and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, argued the federal judiciary may well be harmed if Feinstein did not step down.

But others, together with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, got here to Feinstein’s protection, announcing she was once being unfairly singled out.

“I don’t know what political agendas are at work that are going after Sen. Feinstein in that way,” Pelosi mentioned in April. “I’ve never seen them go after a man who was sick in the Senate in that way.”

Feinstein issued a commentary ultimate week expressing self assurance that judicial nominees who’ve stalled in committee will likely be showed upon her return.

“While the Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced eight strong nominees during my absence, I’m disappointed that Republicans on the committee are blocking a few from moving forward. I’m confident that when I return to the Senate, we will be able to move the remaining qualified nominees out of committee quickly and to the Senate floor for a vote,” the senator said.

Last month, Senate Republicans blocked a request by means of Democrats to quickly exchange Feinstein at the judiciary panel whilst she recovered.

Feinstein, the oldest sitting member of Congress, has been below scrutiny for years amid stories wondering her age or psychological schools. She’s driven again in opposition to grievance more than one instances, telling the Los Angeles Times in 2020, “I don’t feel my cognitive abilities have diminished.”

Feinstein introduced previous this yr that she might not be looking for reelection in 2024.

“Even with a divided Congress, we will be able to nonetheless cross expenses that can fortify lives. Each people was once despatched right here to clear up issues. That’s what I’ve accomplished for the ultimate 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the following two years,” she said in her announcement.

Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee are among the Democrats who have declared their candidacy for Feinstein’s vacated seat.

-ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this file.