Diana Duve’s murder investigation uncovers her killer Michael Jones’s criminal past, web of lies





Diana Duve was once a 26-year-old lady who went lacking one evening in 2014 whilst leaving a bar in Vero Beach, Florida with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Michael Jones. According to witnesses, the 2 gave the impression to be having a great time, however at one level, Duve appeared dissatisfied. She by no means returned house, and her mom Lena Andrews was fearful when she did not obtain her day by day name from her daughter. Andrews instantly sensed that one thing was once flawed and started telling any person who would concentrate that if her daughter wasn’t calling her, it was once as a result of she could not.

Vero Beach Sergeant Brad Kmetz promised Andrews that he would to find her daughter, however investigators had hassle discovering any information that would assist them. They went to Jones’s condo however discovered that nobody was once answering the door and so they had been caught stepping into one million other instructions. By the time investigators returned with a seek warrant, they had been shocked to peer Andrews and her husband, Bill, sitting outdoor of their automotive. Andrews was once determined to seek out her daughter and were ready outdoor Jones’s condo for hours.

Before investigators entered, they interviewed Andrews and came upon that the remaining verbal exchange she had from Diana was once a textual content in Russian that translated to “I won’t be home.” Andrews believed that it was once from her daughter, who spoke Russian to her. When Andrews known as Jones to invite about Diana’s whereabouts, he informed her that the entirety was once k and that she was once with him. After Andrews expressed her fear and asked to talk with her daughter, Jones did not observe up or go back her calls.

Diana was once born in Moldova and immigrated to America on the age of 13 to sign up for her mom in Florida. She earned a nursing stage and labored on the Sebastian River Medical Center the place she cared a great deal for her sufferers. Diana met Michael Jones at a bar in Vero Beach in 2012, and after a rocky get started, they ultimately moved in in combination. Diana’s buddy and previous roommate, Chelsea DiMaio, was once involved when she spotted that Diana was once warding off operating into Jones and was once an increasing number of depending on him.

In April 2014, two months ahead of she went lacking, Diana and Jones ended their courting after a home dispute. Jones claimed that the noise was once from tough intercourse, however Diana left the condo crying and with visual hand marks on her neck. Chelsea took pictures of the marks and attempted to persuade Diana to record a document, however Diana declined.

Despite transferring again in with her folks and now not telling them in regards to the home abuse, Jones endured to pursue Diana and she or he discovered his texts relating to. After 48 hours of now not listening to from Diana, investigators entered Jones’s condo with a seek warrant, inflicting concern and panic in Andrews. However, Kmetz promised to seek out Diana and convey her again house.

