DFW weather updates: Traffic, flights, power outages, schools

Another line of thunderstorms is transferring into North Texas with the risk of hail and destructive winds.

DALLAS — North Texas is anticipated to look serious weather Friday morning, prone to impact the morning travel for many within the space.

The newest forecast, timing and hurricane probabilities for North Texas are right here.

If you are on the lookout for ongoing updates out of doors of the newest forecast, this would be the spot, as we are monitoring any power outages, flight cancellations and delays and problems at the roadways.

5:08 a.m.: Parker County fireplace gadgets are responding to 2525 Bounty Road for a file of a trailer house overturned with 3 other people trapped inside of. There is a tornado warning issued for Parker and Wise counties until 5:30 a.m. Keep up with the newest weather updates right here.

Traffic

North Texas Power Outages

If there are power outages in North Texas, they’re going to display up at the Oncor power outage map. You too can file your native outages throughout the map.

Flight delays, cancellations

A ground stop was issued at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport from 4:29 a.m. to six a.m.

We’ll be tracking any flight cancellations and delays at Dallas Love Field Airport and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Here’s the way you test your flight standing and the newest delays and cancellations:

The floor forestall at Dallas Love Field has been lifted.

School affects

We will replace this phase if there are any results to college schedules because of the storms.