DFR: 2 firefighters injured battling old Valley View Center fire







DALLAS — Two firefighters had been injured whilst battling a construction fire on the old Valley View Center in North Dallas on Thursday.

Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) mentioned firefighters replied to a 911 name at 13331 Preston Road simply after 4 a.m. on Thursday. DFR mentioned first arriving firms encountered heavy smoke and fire prerequisites within the deserted buying groceries heart. When they were given to the scene, a 2d alarm was once asked.

Firefighters had been trapped through the fire, however they had been briefly rescued and got rid of from the development, DFR mentioned. One firefighter had burn accidents and the opposite suffered a muscle harm.

DFR mentioned neither of the firefighters’ accidents had been life-threatening, however each participants had been taken to a neighborhood health center for additional analysis.

Fire officers mentioned operations had been defensive and nonetheless ongoing with creating main points.

The explanation for the fire is undetermined, fire officers informed WFAA.





