Thursday, March 16, 2023
type here...
Texas

DFR: 2 firefighters injured battling old Valley View Center fire

By accuratenewsinfo
0
2
DFR: 2 firefighters injured battling old Valley View Center fire



DALLAS — Two firefighters had been injured whilst battling a construction fire on the old Valley View Center in North Dallas on Thursday.

Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) mentioned firefighters replied to a 911 name at 13331 Preston Road simply after 4 a.m. on Thursday. DFR mentioned first arriving firms encountered heavy smoke and fire prerequisites within the deserted buying groceries heart. When they were given to the scene, a 2d alarm was once asked.

- Advertisement -

Firefighters had been trapped through the fire, however they had been briefly rescued and got rid of from the development, DFR mentioned. One firefighter had burn accidents and the opposite suffered a muscle harm.

DFR mentioned neither of the firefighters’ accidents had been life-threatening, however each participants had been taken to a neighborhood health center for additional analysis.

Fire officers mentioned operations had been defensive and nonetheless ongoing with creating main points.

- Advertisement -

The explanation for the fire is undetermined, fire officers informed WFAA.



tale through Source link

Previous article
Plano ISD Student Dies From Fentanyl Overdose 
Next article
Midwest, Missouri business ratings jump in February despite wholesale inflation | Missouri

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks