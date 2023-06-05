NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – On Monday afternoon, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspended North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo from workplace, not up to per week after government arrested him for voting illegally. DeFillipo, 51, was once charged with voting in 3 separate elections in North Miami Beach again in 2022, in spite of in truth dwelling in Davie and the usage of the deal with of a assets he had bought in 2021.

This suspension highlights the significance of taking into account the have an effect on of a public authentic's choices at the electorate they serve. The cases surrounding DeFillipo's movements have led to fear amongst North Miami Beach citizens and town staff.

DeFillipo was once first elected in 2018 and had prior to now served as a town commissioner from May 2013 to November 2018. The allegations in opposition to him had been classified as a “political hit job” by way of his lawyers, who vow to transparent his identify.



