DeSantis signs bill to carry concealed guns without a permit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Floridians might be ready to carry concealed guns without a permit below a bill Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Monday, giving the governor any other legislative victory as he prepares a marketing campaign for president.

The governor signed the bill in a personal rite in his place of job. His simplest speedy public remark used to be, “Constitutional Carry is in the books,” which he stated in a three-paragraph news liberate.

The new regulation will permit any individual who can legally personal a gun in Florida to carry one without a permit. It manner coaching and a background test may not be required to carry concealed guns in public. It takes impact July 1.

The arguments over the regulation had been divided alongside political traces, with Republicans pronouncing law-abiding voters have a proper to carry guns and give protection to themselves. They say the general public will nonetheless need to get a permit as a result of it’ll permit them to carry concealed guns in states with reciprocal agreements and to be ready to acquire guns without a ready duration.

However, Democrats and gun protection advocates – pointing to mass shootings in Florida just like the bloodbath on the 2016 Pulse nightclub in Orlando and the fatal 2018 capturing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland – say the brand new regulation will simplest make the state extra bad.

“I am pissed,” Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, told reporters during an online news conference. “I will chase him down across the state as well as possibly across the country … because Ron DeSantis today put his signature to a bill that guarantees there will be more Jaimes.”

And he said signing the bill behind closed doors makes DeSantis a coward.

“Somebody in Florida may die … because of this legislation. That will be because of you, Ron DeSantis,” Guttenberg said. “I understand why you hid today … You are a weak, pathetic, small-minded individual.”

Nearly 3 million Floridians have a concealed weapons permit. While a background check and three-day waiting period will still be required to purchase a gun from a licensed dealer, they are not required for private transactions or exchanges of weapons.

DeSantis has said he thinks Florida should go even further and allow people to openly carry guns. While some lawmakers have pushed for open carry, it doesn’t appear the Legislature will pass such legislation this session.

The bill signing comes five years after then-Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican, signed a bill creating gun restrictions after 17 students and faculty were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Under DeSantis, momentum has swung back toward expanding gun rights rather than placing limits on them, which has earned him praise from gun rights advocates.

“Government is not going to get in the way in which of law-abiding Americans who need to shield themselves and their households,” Republican Sen. Jay Collins, who subsidized the bill, stated in a news liberate.

It additionally comes one week after six other folks had been killed in a Nashville faculty capturing.