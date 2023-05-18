DeSantis Is Set to Enter 2024 Presidential Race Next Week

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida all however declared his presidential candidacy on Thursday afternoon, telling donors and supporters on a decision that handiest 3 “credible” applicants had been within the race and that handiest he could be ready to win each the Republican number one and the overall election.

“You have basically three people at this point that are credible in this whole thing,” Mr. DeSantis advised donors at the name, arranged via the tremendous PAC supporting him, Never Back Down. “Biden, Trump and me. And I think of those three, two have a chance to get elected president — Biden and me, based on all the data in the swing states, which is not great for the former president and probably insurmountable because people aren’t going to change their view of him.”

- Advertisement -

The name, to which a New York Times reporter listened, got here because the governor is anticipated to formally input the presidential race subsequent week, in accordance to 3 other people acquainted with his intentions.

Mr. DeSantis is anticipated to document bureaucracy pointing out his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission forward of a big fund-raising assembly with donors in Miami on May 25 this is intended to act as a display of his monetary pressure. He should officially input the race prior to he can solicit donations for his presidential marketing campaign.