DeSantis expected to formally enter 2024 race next week, with official launch expected week of Memorial Day

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to document papers with the Federal Election Commission mentioning his candidacy next week, which might formally enter DeSantis into the 2024 presidential race, two resources acquainted with the plans informed ABC News.

The construction would come as most sensible donors acquire in Miami next week.

But this may not be the official kickoff tournament — resources say a proper tournament launching his marketing campaign would most probably come the week of Memorial Day. Sources say he is thinking about retaining the development in his place of birth of Dunedin, Florida however resources described the plans as in flux.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks right through an Iowa GOP reception, May 13, 2023 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

A spokesperson for DeSantis declined to remark.

Sources warning plans may just nonetheless exchange, as DeSantis’ timeline for his 2024 roll out has already been moved up after first of all eyeing a mid-June tournament.

This is a creating tale. Please test again for updates.