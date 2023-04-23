Deputies • FL gator body slams python

Three teens were killed and two were injured in a crash on International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach. In another incident, a Florida teenager was arrested for beating his dog after it ran away. An alligator was caught on camera body-slamming and eating a massive python in the Florida Everglades. Meanwhile, a famous smiling shark known as Snooty greeted a diver off the coast of Florida. Lastly, DeLand parents were arrested for possessing an assortment of illegal drugs, resulting in a combined $1 million bond. This is FOX 35’s Week in Review.

3 teens dead, 2 injured in crash on International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach, officials say

Courtesy: On the scene news

Officials reported that the crash happened in the 800 block of International Speedway Blvd. around 5:30 a.m. when one vehicle carrying five people was involved. The crash resulted in the deaths of a 17-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy, and a 19-year-old man, while a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were hospitalized.

Florida teen accused of beating dog after it ran away

(Photo via Volusia Sheriff's Office)

A 17-year-old high school student from Deltona was arrested for aggravated animal cruelty after beating his dog once it ran away. A concerned neighbor handed over the security camera footage, which showed the boy picking up the dog by its neck, carrying it back to his house, and slamming it to the ground.

VIDEO: Alligator body slams, eats massive python in Florida Everglades

Katina Boychew, on a trip to the Florida Everglades, filmed a video showing an alligator devouring a python. The clip shows the alligator capturing the snake in the marsh, and at one point in the video, the gator could be seen triumphantly, body-slamming his meal.

VIDEO: Famous smiling shark ‘Snooty’ greets diver off coast of Florida

Snooty, a 9-foot female lemon shark, has become a Florida celebrity thanks to her resemblance to Bruce, the shark from “Finding Nemo.” A photo of the shark went viral in 2016, and it was snapped off the coast of Juniper, Florida. Diver Cassie Jenson finally got a chance to see the smiling predator in person a year later.

DeLand parents face combined $1M bond after drug arrests: Deputies

Credit: Volusia County Sheriff’s Office

Antiqua and Wynell Pitts, alleged “drug dealers,” were arrested following a search of their car and home in the DeLand area. According to deputies, drugs, guns, and more than 1000 rounds of ammunition were discovered in their home, all within reach of their children. Wynell was arrested after dropping his children at daycare and completing two drug transactions from his car. He had been under investigation since the previous year.