Friday, May 5, 2023
Demopoulos sentenced to 90 years in prison for child sex crimes | Crime

After evading arrest for over 8 years for first-degree criminal child sex crimes, Thomas Edward Demopoulos was once after all sentenced to 90 years in prison by means of a jury in 355th District Court in Granbury on April 26. Hood County District Attorney Ryan Sinclair introduced that Demopoulos pleaded in charge to two counts of irritated sexual abuse of a child, one depend of indecency with a child by means of sexual touch, and one depend of bail leaping.

