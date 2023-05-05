Demopoulos sentenced to 90 years in prison for child sex crimes | Crime

After evading arrest for over 8 years for first-degree criminal child sex crimes, Thomas Edward Demopoulos was once after all sentenced to 90 years in prison by means of a jury in 355th District Court in Granbury on April 26. Hood County District Attorney Ryan Sinclair introduced that Demopoulos pleaded in charge to two counts of irritated sexual abuse of a child, one depend of indecency with a child by means of sexual touch, and one depend of bail leaping.
Sinclair’s news unlock mentioned that the jury discovered Demopoulos in charge of all fees and sentenced him to 90 years in prison for irritated sexual attack, 20 years for indecency with a child by means of sexual touch, and 10 years for bail leaping. He added that irritated sexual attack of a child is punishable with a most sentence of 99 years in prison, indecency with a child by means of sexual touch can lead to a most sentence of 20 years, and bail leaping carries a most sentence of 10 years in prison.
According to Sinclair, the case took years to get to the bottom of, however justice had after all been served. Demopoulos had now not simplest destroyed his circle of relatives by means of sexually abusing his seven-year-old daughter, however he had additionally kept away from justice for ten years, depriving his daughter and circle of relatives of the closure they deserved. Sinclair expressed his gratitude to the more than a few regulation enforcement companies concerned in the case over the years.
Demopoulos would possibly turn into eligible for parole after serving part his sentence, stated Sinclair, who equipped some main points of the incident. In October 2010, Demopoulos was once came upon molesting his seven-year-old daughter all through an investigation that exposed he had sexually abused his more youthful sister. He was once arrested however let loose on bond, leaving Demopoulos and his ex-wife’s 5 small children in peril. Demopoulos moved to every other the city and sooner or later fled to Mexico City the place government traced him. Mexican government came upon him dwelling underneath a false id and expelled him to the United States in 2021.
Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds, who labored along U.S. Marshal’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office, commented at the arrest and sentencing pronouncing, “It was a long time coming, as this case was from 2010. The end result wouldn’t be possible without the dedicated work of Hood County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshal’s Office and District Attorney’s Office.”
In May of 2021, the inspector normal for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and the U.S. Marshal’s Office discovered Demopoulos in Oaxaca de Juarez, Mexico, ahead of transporting him to a federal keeping facility in Fort Worth. The Hood County Sheriff’s Office reported that Demopoulos’s sexual abuse case had now not been resolved as a result of he had fled the rustic in 2011.