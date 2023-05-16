Democratic congressman introduces resolution to expel Rep. George Santos

Santos was once charged with a number of crimes, together with cord fraud, remaining week.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., presented a resolution at the House ground Tuesday afternoon to expel GOP Rep. George Santos.

“I rise to give notice of my intent to raise a question of the privileges of the House. … Rep George Santos be & hereby is expelled from the House of Representatives,” he stated.

House Republicans can agenda this vote inside two legislative days, however are most probably to desk it. It would wish two-thirds majority to move.

Santos instructed ABC News whilst leaving the House ground, “Whatever happens innocent until proven guilty.” He added that he hadn’t noticed the resolution but and hasn’t had conversations with management.

Santos, R-N.Y., was once indicted May 10 on 13 legal counts, together with seven counts of cord fraud, 3 counts of cash laundering, one rely of robbery of public finances and two counts of creating materially false statements to the House of Representatives, federal prosecutors within the Eastern District of New York stated.

He pleaded now not responsible to all fees.

Rep. George Santos departs the U.S. Capitol after a vote on May 11, 2023 in Washington. Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

“I have my right to fight to prove my innocence,” Santos instructed a mass of newshounds who accumulated out of doors the courthouse on Long Island.

House Republican management has stopped in need of calling for Santos to renounce, however no less than 12 House Republicans have stated Santos will have to renounce or be expelled from Congress, together with many Republican lawmakers from New York.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy stated remaining week he would now not fortify Santos’s bid for reelection and stated that if the House Ethics committee advisable he renounce then McCarthy would accept as true with that advice.

This is a growing tale. Please test again for updates.