Delays worsen in Texas Crime Victim Compensation Program | KLBK | KAMC





Jill Henderson’s son Bakari was once killed through a bunch of guys all through a holiday in Greece in 2017, which left her coping with crushing grief and sudden bills. To lend a hand with the monetary burden of getting to wait an in a foreign country trial, she implemented for lend a hand from the Texas Crime Victims’ Compensation Program. However, like hundreds of different sufferers who attempt to get admission to this system every yr, Jill discovered it tricky to get her declare processed and obtain sufficient reimbursement to hide the expenses. This led her to enroll in greater than 100 different sufferers of violent crime in supporting regulation that will strengthen and extend get admission to to advantages and reimbursements from the CVC program.

While Senate Bill 49 and House Bill 250 purpose to extend get admission to and build up reimbursements for positive CVC advantages, power issues in the CVC department stay. KXAN’s investigation discovered low staffing and morale, ensuing in sufferers and their households ready longer for advantages to rebuild their lives. As of April, utility processing instances have handiest gotten longer, and the share of vacant positions in the CVC place of business has higher.

Jill Henderson waited about 8 months for her utility to procedure and in the end gained $12,000 in reimbursements for bills to shuttle to Greece. She nonetheless awaits further bills and described the appliance procedure as “a very antiquated system” that calls for mailing or faxing in paperwork.

- Advertisement -

The CVC program is funded with a mixture of federal grants, courtroom charges, and different charges paid through other people convicted of crimes and is money back program. It gained over 42,000 packages ultimate yr and awarded over $71.8 million to sufferers and their households. However, it isn’t a number one supply of cost and won’t quilt pieces already coated through collateral resources like clinical and automotive insurance coverage, staff’ reimbursement, or settlements.

Jill helps Senate Bill 49 through Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, and House Bill 250 through State Rep. Mary Gonzalez, D-Clint. While Senate Bill 49 handed each chambers and reached Gov. Greg Abbott’s table, it continues to be observed if he’s going to signal it. Issues with staffing and coffee reimbursement have resulted in delays in declare processing, with sufferers ready longer to obtain reimbursement. High turnover has additionally had an have an effect on, resulting in even longer ready instances for claimants.

Despite plans to spot spaces of development and suggest proposals to the Texas Legislature, the CVC program continues to fight to fulfill the desires of sufferers and their households, leaving them to care for the emotional and fiscal toll of violent crime.