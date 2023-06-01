Debt limit deal goes to Senate for approval





The House of Representatives effectively handed a invoice to elevate the United States’ debt ceiling on Wednesday night time, and it’s now expecting approval from the Senate. President Joe Biden negotiated the settlement with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and expressed his approval of the verdict as “good news.” Despite this, participants of Congress seem to nonetheless have differing evaluations at the subject. CBS News’ congressional correspondent, Nikole Killion, is carefully following the tendencies unfolding on Capitol Hill. Stay up-to-date and be the primary to find out about breaking news, are living occasions, and unique reporting through enabling browser notifications.

