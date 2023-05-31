DeAndre Hopkins released: Why Cardinals couldn’t find a trade partner, and why All-Pro WR was cut now





The Arizona Cardinals made waves within the NFL offseason by means of abruptly freeing big name vast receiver DeAndre Hopkins closing Friday. Despite makes an attempt to trade him, no deal was reached, and Hopkins become a unfastened agent as of Tuesday. As a results of the discharge, Hopkins now has the liberty to signal with any group that he wants.

As a ways because the numbers pass, Hopkins has a cap selection of $29,988,890 in 2023 and $25,453,886 in 2024, which can be the general two years of an extension he signed with the Cardinals in 2020. Arizona will face a lifeless cap of $21,077,776 with the Hopkins liberate, however they’re going to additionally save $8,911,114 in cap house.

Some have puzzled why the Cardinals did not use a post-June 1 designation for the discharge of Hopkins. However, as former agent Joel Corry identified, Arizona had already used their two allowable designations on J.J. Watt and Rodney Hudson. Without this feature, the Cardinals shall be compelled to tackle all of the quantity of lifeless cap house this 12 months.

Hopkins had expressed passion in enjoying with quarterbacks akin to Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Justin Herbert. However, greater than the rest, he wants a strong control state of affairs and a QB who loves the sport and can rally the ones round them.

Now that Hopkins is a unfastened agent, the pursuit is on for groups to signal one of the most NFL’s highest vast receivers. With over 11,000 receiving yards in his first ten seasons, Hopkins shall be a treasured asset to any group that may be offering him a strong atmosphere and a likelihood to win.



