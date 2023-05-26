DeAndre Hopkins released: These five dark-horse contenders have the cap space and team need to sign star WR





An intriguing veteran wideout has hit the marketplace, as the Arizona Cardinals have launched three-time All-Pro extensive receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Being due large cash made a industry difficult, however now Hopkins has the freedom to select his subsequent team. He lately named quarterbacks he would favor to play with, together with Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Justin Herbert. Although the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are believed to be the frontrunners for Hopkins, there is also a depressing horse team that has the cap space and team need to sign him.

Here are five dark-horse contenders who may just doubtlessly sign Hopkins, in keeping with cap space figures supplied through Over The Cap:

1. Green Bay Packers – With over $16.5 million in cap space, the Packers is usually a sleeper pick out for Hopkins. While the team isn’t lately observed as a robust contender, the addition of Hopkins may just trade that. Young extensive receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs may just additionally take pleasure in taking part in along Hopkins, and quarterback Jordan Love would take pleasure in having this type of dependable goal.

- Advertisement -

2. Jacksonville Jaguars – With $12.26 million in cap space, the Jaguars have the talent to upload Hopkins to their team, for the reason that they’re able to determine themselves as the new kings of the AFC South. Hopkins may supply a spice up to the Jaguars’ offense and lend a hand quarterback Trevor Lawrence proceed his promising profession.

3. Cleveland Browns – Although the Browns have lately added Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman to their extensive receiving corps, reuniting Hopkins with former teammate Deshaun Watson is usually a good move for the team. The Browns have $7 million in cap space, so it is usually a monetary stretch, however Hopkins might be the key to serving to the Browns give a boost to to a valid contender for the Super Bowl.

4. New England Patriots – With $14 million in cap space and a robust, albeit no longer elite, extensive receiving corps, the Patriots are a imaginable vacation spot for Hopkins. Legendary head trainer Bill Belichick has publicly praised Hopkins, declaring that he has “tremendous ball skills” and is “every bit as good as anybody I’ve ever coached against.”

- Advertisement -

5. Detroit Lions – The Lions are the favorites to win the NFC North this season, and with $23.7 million in cap space, they’re able to cross all-in and make a large transfer like signing Hopkins. With a creating quarterback in Jared Goff and younger extensive receivers like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, including an skilled All-Pro like Hopkins may just take the team to new heights.

In conclusion, whilst Hopkins would possibly have named his most well-liked groups to play for, there are a number of darkish horse contenders with the cap space and team need to sign him. Only time will inform the place he finally ends up, however it is going to no doubt be attention-grabbing to see how his addition affects the selected team’s luck.



