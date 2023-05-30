DeAndre Hopkins released by Cardinals: WR hinted at two Super Bowl contenders he’d like to play for in 2023

The Arizona Cardinals have released DeAndre Hopkins after 3 seasons with the staff. The transfer got here after the Cardinals’ unsuccessful try to industry Hopkins. The league formally processed his liberate on Tuesday, making him a loose agent. Hopkins is now eligible to signal with any staff of his selection.

While it’s unknown the place he’ll finally end up enjoying subsequent, rumors recommend he is also leaning against the Buffalo Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs. This was once hinted at by Hopkins himself previous this offseason when the two groups had been discussed throughout an interview with CBS Sports’ Bryant McFadden.

- Advertisement -

Despite the idea, it must be famous that this interview came about prior to his liberate, and he can have extra choices to be had to him now.

Hopkins can be a precious addition to both staff. With Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, and Khalil Shakir already on Buffalo’s roster, Hopkins would create an impressive broad receiver team. Meanwhile, the Chiefs may just use him to supplement their present team of Marques Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, and Richie James.

Hopkins has won a lot of accolades, together with 853 receptions and 11,298 receiving yards in his first 10 seasons, and averages 7.1 catches and 79.7 receiving yards in line with sport in spite of enjoying handiest 9 video games.

- Advertisement -

Hopkins is lately probably the most wanted receiver in the marketplace and will probably make a vital affect on any staff that indicators him.

To see which groups have the most productive odds of touchdown this perennial Pro Bowler, head over to SportsLine.