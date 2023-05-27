DeAndre Hopkins landing spots: Bills, Cowboys among best fits as former Cardinals WR hits free agency





The Arizona Cardinals are recently present process a rebuild throughout this offseason. In mild of a disappointing 4-13 report, the group parted techniques with each head trainer Kliff Kingsbury and common supervisor Steve Keim. They changed them with former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and former Tennessee Titans director of participant staff Monti Ossenfort, respectively.

One of the group’s best defensive leaders, protection Budda Baker, has demanded a industry if the Cardinals are not making him the highest-paid participant at his place. The group then made headlines after they launched three-time All-Pro vast receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins had reportedly been granted permission to hunt trades and was once nearly dealt throughout the 2023 NFL Draft. In a up to date look at the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast, Hopkins indexed some qualities he is on the lookout for in a long run group. These attributes align with what contending groups within the NFL possess, which isn’t indicative of the present state of the Cardinals.

Hopkins said that he needs “stable management upstairs.” He believes that he hasn’t had that previously few years of his occupation. Coming from Houston after which Arizona, he is been via 3 or 4 GMs throughout his occupation. He additionally needs a QB that loves the sport and will carry everyone on board with him. He discussed short of “a great defense” as a result of “a great defense wins championships.” Although those requests seem to be a scathing indictment of the Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray, Hopkins clarified his trust in Murray through announcing that the 25-year-old does love the sport.

Hopkins isn’t extremely joyful about Murray most likely lacking a excellent chew of the primary part of the 2023 season whilst convalescing from a torn ACL. The subsequent guy up in Arizona is journeyman Colt McCoy, who turns 37 on Sept. 5. Hopkins stated he loves McCoy, however that is not somewhat the caliber of quarterback he is taking a look to play with in 2023.

Hopkins stays some of the NFL’s most efficient pass-catchers when wholesome. He led Arizona with 717 receiving yards regardless of taking part in simply 9 video games ultimate season. The 30-year-old Pro Bowler is now a free agent, and he can make a choice his subsequent landing spot in response to no matter standards he needs, and there is not anything the Cardinals or somebody else can do to forestall him. All that issues is with the ability to hammer out a freelance settlement with the following group.

Hopkins indexed one of the crucial NFL’s best younger quarterbacks when requested who he want to catch passes from going ahead as he hits the again part of his occupation. He discussed the Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, and Chargers QB Justin Herbert.

SportsLine has supplied an inventory of logical landing spots for Hopkins in response to his personal tastes. It continues to be noticed which group Hopkins will in the long run signal with. However, something is apparent: Hopkins is crucial determine within the NFL and can proceed to be one of the crucial productive pass-catchers for future years.



