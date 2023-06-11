DeAndre Hopkins free agency rumors: WR to meet with Titans and Patriots, four teams rule out pursuit





rewrite this content material with complete duration and stay HTML tags DeAndre Hopkins has been a free agent for 2 weeks, but the teams pursuing the five-time Pro Bowl vast receiver are restricted to this level. We do, alternatively, know of a couple of teams, beginning with the Tennessee Titans, who will meet with the superstar receiver on Sunday (here is why it could, and would not, make sense for Tennessee). It’s a fascinating flip of occasions, taking into account that closing week Mike Vrabel all however stated the Titans would not be signing Hopkins.Next week, Hopkins will take a discuss with to New England to meet with the Patriots, in accordance to NFL Media. Hopkins, after all, performed for more than one seasons underneath Pats offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien when the pair had been with the Texans. That tenure didn’t finish amicably, however possibly fences can also be mended and Hopkins can to find himself a brand new house within the northeast. The Patriots may without a doubt use the lend a hand at receiver — even after including JuJu Smith-Schuster by the use of free agency this offseason.Elsewhere, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills had been reportedly lively in obtaining Hopkins prior to his unlock and are believed to nonetheless have passion in signing him. The Bills showed their need in including the All-Pro receiver, who is large fan in their quarterback, Josh Allen.”We are all about people who want to come to Buffalo,” Buffalo Bills basic supervisor Brandon Beane stated on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ on Monday. “We love it, especially if they fit. Obviously DeAndre’s a heck of a talent, he caught a Hail Mary on us in the COVID season [2020] . . . Nothing but respect for him. It would definitely have to fit with how we would structure the salary and all that. Never ruling it out, but we know he’s a good player and he’ll probably command a decent contract.” The teams that are not pursuing Hopkins have additionally publicized their loss of passion in him. Hours after New York Jets head trainer Robert Saleh echoed Vrabel in all however announcing his group would possibly not be signing Hopkins, the three-time first-team All-Pro vast receiver put out this cryptic tweet. Hopkins additionally signed with Klutch Sports closing week after prior to now representing himself. Kelton Crenshaw will likely be Hopkins’ agent going ahead as he seeks out a brand new group. Crenshaw represents DeVonta Smith, Chase Young, and Kayvon Thibodeaux — all of whom are within the NFC East. As for the primary two teams that handed on Hopkins? Saleh stated “we love our current group” when referring to the Jets, who remodeled their vast receiver room this offseason. The Titans did not revamp the placement just like the Jets did, however Vrabel stated the group is “focused on the players they have here.” Apparently they have got modified their thoughts. One of the NFC East’s most sensible teams, the Dallas Cowboys, kicked off the month via June via discussing their pleasure with their present vast receiver room.”I really like the look of our group,” Dallas Cowboys head trainer Mike McCarthy stated on June 1 according to the Dallas Morning News, when requested in regards to the group’s passion in Hopkins. “There’s nothing good that comes out of those answers. Hop is a hell of a talent.” McCarthy’s boss, Cowboys COO and EVP Stephen Jones, agreed with McCarthy’s vote of self belief of their vast receiver room on Monday. “He’s [Hopkins] not on this team right now,” Cowboys COO and EVP Stephen Jones stated Monday, according to The Athletic. “We went down the road with [Brandin] Cooks. We’re very comfortable with Cooks. We’re really pleased with our receiving group.” Detroit Lions head trainer Dan Campbell had a equivalent response to McCarthy’s on June 1.”Yeah, I’m not gonna comment on that one,” head trainer Dan Campbell stated when requested about including Hopkins. “But I like our receivers room. I think we’ve got a good mix of different types of guys. I think it’s important, really, in your skill positions between tight ends, backs, and receivers that you have a mix of different types of skillsets — and I feel like we have that. We’ve got possession, explosive, we’ve got speed. We’ve got consistency, quickness. So, I just think we have a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things. So, the more versatility you have, that opens up your packages personnel-wise, matchup-wise.” Another up-and-coming group, the Jacksonville Jaguars, additionally noticed their head trainer double-down on his present team of receivers over the chance of including Hopkins. “I mean, it’s hard to speak on guys because we got a really good room right now,” Jaguars head trainer Doug Pederson stated on the group’s minicamp on Monday. “It’s hard to add someone of his caliber, his talent, to a room that’s already talented. You consider everything, but at this time it’s not a reality for us to bring someone like that in.”Hopkins has the eighth-most receiving yards via a participant’s first 10 seasons in NFL historical past (11.298) and the fourth-most receptions after a participant’s first 10 seasons (853). Hopkins averaged 7.1 catches according to sport (fourth in NFL) and 79.7 receiving yards according to sport (tenth in NFL) regardless of most effective taking part in 9 video games closing season. He’s been a primary group All-Pro thrice and decided on to the Pro Bowl 5 occasions in his 10 NFL seasons. There’s nonetheless superb price in signing Hopkins, which he is keen to turn out in 2023 for a contending group. 