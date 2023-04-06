Dealer pleads guilty to selling fatal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin to actor Michael K. Williams

The broker who bought the fatal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted within the 2021 drug overdose dying of “The Wire” megastar Michael Ok. Williams pleaded guilty Wednesday to a couple of drug fees, the Justice Department introduced.

Irvin Cartagena, 39, who additionally is going through the identify “Green Eyes,” pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and fentanyl analogue, in accordance to a news liberate from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. As section of a plea deal, Cartagena agreed that some of the medicine he bought resulted within the dying of Williams.

On Sept. 6, 2021, Williams was once discovered lifeless on the age of 54 in his house in Brooklyn, New York. One day prior to his dying, on Sept. 5, Williams immediately bought heroin laced with fentanyl from Cartagena in a “hand-to-hand transaction,” prosecutors stated.

“Irvin Cartagena sold fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams stated in a remark. “In doing so, he dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K. Williams.”

Cartagena was once a member of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) which operated within the Brooklyn community of Williamsburg between August 2020 and February 2022, in accordance to prosecutors.

“Despite knowing that Williams died after being sold the DTO’s product, Cartagena and his co-conspirators continued to sell fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight amidst residential apartment buildings in Brooklyn and Manhattan,” prosecutors stated.

In February of 2022, Cartagena and 3 different males have been arrested in connection to Williams’ dying.

Cartagena faces a sentence of any place from 5 to 40 years in jail, the legal professional’s place of work stated.

Williams, who was once born and raised in Brooklyn, received vital popularity of portraying the shotgun-wielding robber Omar Little on “The Wire” from 2002 to 2008. The Emmy-nominated actor went on to seem in different different HBO sequence, together with “Boardwalk Empire,” by which he portrayed racketeer Chalky White.