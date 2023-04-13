Thursday, April 13, 2023
Davis Island Beach issues health advisory due to bacteria

TAMPA, Fla. — A health advisory has been issued for Davis Island Beach due to top bacteria ranges.

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Health stated that contemporary water samples have been above the brink for enterococci bacteria. The presence of the bacteria may well be due to “stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife or human sewage.”

Swimming isn’t advisable because the bacteria is regarded as a possible possibility to the general public, inflicting illness, rashes or infections.

They added that the seaside might be re-sampled in per week.

After the re-sampling signifies that the water is inside the enough vary, the advisory might be lifted.

An advisory is issued when the seaside motion price is 70.5 or upper.



