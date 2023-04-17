David’s Bridal Chapter 11 bankruptcy

David’s Bridal has about 300 shops throughout dozens of states.
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — David’s Bridal has filed for bankruptcy protection, the second one time for the chain up to now 5 years.
The announcement Monday arrives days after the corporate, one of the most biggest dealers of marriage ceremony robes and formal put on, mentioned it will do away with greater than 9,200 jobs around the United States. Based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, the corporate has about 300 shops throughout dozens of states and employs greater than 11,000 staff,
David’s Bridal is taking a look to promote the corporate, however its shops stay open and its pleasant orders immediately. Its on-line platforms additionally stay to be had to lend a hand other people with their marriage ceremony making plans wishes.
The corporate mentioned it intends to stay pleasant all buyer orders with out disruption or lengthen.
The corporate remaining filed for bankruptcy coverage in 2018 however reemerged a 12 months later. Monday’s submitting used to be made in New Jersey.
“Over the last several years, we have taken meaningful strides in our transformation to fulfill the needs of the brides of today and tomorrow. We have successfully modernized our marketing and customer interaction processes and driven our retail service levels to best in class,” David’s Bridal CEO James Marcum mentioned in a commentary. “Nonetheless, our business continues to be challenged by the post-COVID environment and uncertain economic conditions, leading us to take this step to identify a buyer who can continue to operate our business going forward. We are determined to stay focused on our future, because we believe we have an important role in ensuring that every bride, no matter her budget, can have her perfect dress.”
