David’s Bridal Chapter 11 bankruptcy

David’s Bridal has about 300 shops throughout dozens of states.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — David’s Bridal has filed for bankruptcy protection, the second one time for the chain up to now 5 years.

The announcement Monday arrives days after the corporate, one of the most biggest dealers of marriage ceremony robes and formal put on, mentioned it will do away with greater than 9,200 jobs around the United States. Based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, the corporate has about 300 shops throughout dozens of states and employs greater than 11,000 staff,

David’s Bridal is taking a look to promote the corporate, however its shops stay open and its pleasant orders immediately. Its on-line platforms additionally stay to be had to lend a hand other people with their marriage ceremony making plans wishes.

The corporate mentioned it intends to stay pleasant all buyer orders with out disruption or lengthen.

The corporate remaining filed for bankruptcy coverage in 2018 however reemerged a 12 months later. Monday's submitting used to be made in New Jersey.