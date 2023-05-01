Darts star Dirk van Duijvenbode has a NIGHTMARE walk-on as he tumbles to the floor

- Advertisement -

Darts walk-ons are well-known for over-the-top track, dad dancing and avid gamers making an attempt to hype a costume-clad crowd up prior to the event will get underway.

But one participant took issues to a new and unlucky degree on Saturday when Dirk van Duijvenbode persisted a nightmare advent prior to his event towards Dylan Slevin.

The Dutchman is understood for his loopy walk-ons the place he will get the crowd on their ft by way of dancing to drum and bass track – generally performed by way of DJ Radical Redemption.

He did precisely that at the WTC Expo in Leeuwarden however paid the worth for a jump in the air that noticed Van Duijvenbode clatter to the floor.

The 30-year-old were given on level throwing his hands round as he emphatically danced to the bass track and made up our minds to take issues to the subsequent degree by way of leaping in the air as the track reached its top.

Darts star Dirk van Duijvenbode took a tumble in his pre-match walk-on at the weekend

The 30-year-old danced emphatically to drum and bass track prior to his stumble upon in Holland

But overcooked a bounce and fell to the floor all the way through his pre-match dance regimen

Upon touchdown he took a stumble backwards prior to falling over on the fringe of the oche and touchdown on his bottom.

The embarrassed participant then will get again to his ft and strangely continues the place he left off by way of pumping his hands out from his chest whilst hobbling on one leg.

Van Duijvenbode gave the impression to injure his right-leg in the procedure and had to limp to his on-stage participant desk to organize his darts prior to the sport were given underway.

His dancing strikes is also questionable however harm did not save you the global quantity 11 from overcoming his Irish opponent in a hard-fought 6-5 win.

After clinching victory, Van Duijvenbode mentioned that he was once involved he had suffered severe injury to his leg, telling HLN: ‘I’m terrified of my meniscus or posterior cruciate ligament.

Van Duijvenbode (left on floor) later printed the ache suffered from the fall brought about him to throw up

‘I felt superb about myself, however now I worry that I’ve to take a step again.

‘We have such a busy agenda that it is usually tough to have an operation. Anyway, I have no idea what is going on but.’

He moreover printed that the ache brought about by way of the fall later made him throw up and defined that he simplest returned to face Stephen Bunting the subsequent day as a result of the house crowd in attendance.

Van Duijvenbode added: ‘I used to be puking from the ache on Saturday. Even now I do not really feel neatly.

‘In some other nation I most probably don’t have thrown as a result of I used to be in a lot of ache. But as it was once in the Netherlands, I did not need to surrender,’ he added.