Darren Waller seemingly takes veiled shot at Raiders, says Giants ‘value our opinions’





rewrite this content material with complete period and stay HTML tags

Darren Waller is embarking on a brand new bankruptcy of his NFL occupation after the tight finish was once traded to the New York Giants this offseason. This subsequent step comes after a somewhat salty finishing with the Las Vegas Raiders, specifically between the veteran tight finish and head trainer Josh McDaniels. With New York, Waller appears to be extremely joyful along with his state of affairs and could have even taken a veiled shot at his former membership/trainer whilst praising his new setting.

“Yeah, they value our opinions here,” Waller mentioned Thursday, by the use of NFL.com. “As a player, I feel like a lot of places I’ve gone, you’re told to do things a certain way and you do those things. But here it’s like, they ask a lot of questions. They want to know what you’re thinking, what do you like to do more. So to offer input is a really cool thing because coaches and players have got to be in partnership. We’re all together and shouldn’t be clashing with each other. We’re all going in the same direction.”

- Advertisement -

Waller and McDaniels reportedly clashed after the top trainer let it slip that the tight finish was once getting married, a nugget of news that he and his now spouse, WNBA megastar Kelsey Plum, had saved quiet. Waller was once mentioned to be disenchanted with McDaniels for revealing that news at the NFL Combine and 10 days after the marriage the tight finish took place to be traded to the Giants.

McDaniels is seemed at as a trainer lower from the Bill Belichick fabric and runs a no-nonsense send very similar to how issues have been run at his earlier forestall in New England. Despite additionally breaking into the NFL underneath Belichick, Giants head trainer Brian Daboll seems to have a special taste that seems to be extra participant pleasant.

“It’s different from team to team. I’m on my third now,” Waller mentioned of New York’s tradition. “There’s different cultures everywhere you go, different types of energy. This is a really light place, really fun place, really empowering place where you just be yourself always. And as long as you’re not putting the team at risk by getting a flag or things like that, you can really let your personality show. That’s what I love about being here. It’s just been fun. It’s also been challenging. Guys holding you to a high standard since I got here, and I try to reciprocate that.”

- Advertisement -

The Giants have been in a position to make the playoffs in Daboll’s first season as head trainer in 2022, which many seemed at as an overachievement. After and offseason the place the Giants have beefed up some spaces of want — together with including the likes of Waller to the pass-catching unit — they’re set to push once more for the postseason in 2023. And if Waller can lend a hand them do this, he will most likely make his former group remorseful about transferring off of him.