Danny Masterson rape retrial deliberations drag on more than 6 days, will resume next week

Danny Masterson and his spouse Bijou Phillips arrive for last arguments in his 2nd trial, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Los Angeles. Masterson is charged with raping 3 girls at his Los Angeles house between 2001 and 2003. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Jurors had been deliberating for just about seven days with out attaining a verdict within the rape retrial of “That ’70s Show” celebrity Danny Masterson

LOS ANGELES — Jurors have deliberated for more than a week with out attaining a verdict within the rape retrial of “That ’70s Show” celebrity Danny Masterson, and will have to go back and resume talks after the lengthy vacation weekend.

The Los Angeles County jury of 7 girls and 5 males went house Friday with out attaining a verdict on any of the 3 counts of rape towards the 47-year-old, who may stand up to 45 years in jail if convicted of all 3.

The jury were given the case as last arguments ended May 17. With deliberate day off, they’ve been speaking for a complete of 6 1/2 days and feature had reasonably few questions for the pass judgement on. Jurors have requested for the studying again of a few testimony — together with a part of the cross-examination of Masterson’s former female friend, who is without doubt one of the 3 accusers. But the requests have shed little gentle on the state of deliberations.

- Advertisement -

Jurors will go back to courtroom Wednesday morning after taking the weekend, Memorial Day and some other deliberate day without work.

In the actor’s first trial, lengthy deliberations resulted in a mistrial in December, when jurors could not come to consensus on any counts. A majority voted to acquit him on each and every. A retrial started in April.

Prosecutors allege that Masterson drugged and raped the 3 girls, together with a former longtime female friend, at his Hollywood-area house between 2001 and 2003, when he was once on the peak of his reputation for the Fox TV sitcom “That ’70s Show.”

- Advertisement -

Masterson has pleaded now not accountable. The protection mentioned Masterson had consensual intercourse with the ladies, and tried to discredit their tales by way of pointing to inconsistencies.