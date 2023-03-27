Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke expecting 1st child together

The couple first met round a decade in the past whilst at the set of a film and had been together ever since.

WASHINGTON — Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime female friend Erin Darke are going to be folks.

A consultant for the "Harry Potter" celebrity showed to a couple of media shops over the weekend that the couple is expecting their first child together.

Radcliffe and Darke first met whilst running together at the 2013 film “Kill Your Darlings,“ according to Parade Magazine. In a 2014 interview, Radcliffe advised the hole they were given alongside right away.

“It was one of those instant things where you’re like, ‘Oh, I really like this person.’ You just have a connection with somebody, and then suddenly it’s incredibly easy to talk to them. It was one of those sort of situations,” Radcliffe explained to Parade.

The couple has labored together from time to time on a couple of initiatives over time, together with "Miracle Workers."

Darke used to be born in Flint, Michigan, and enrolled within the University of Michigan-Flint when she used to be simply 16, according to PEOPLE. Some of her appearing credit come with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Good Girls” and the Oscar-nominated movie “Still Alice.”

Radcliffe, who used to be thrust into international status as a child actor when he used to be forged as “Harry Potter,” opened up to Newsweek last Fall about how he would not need his long term youngsters to take the similar trail.

"I want my kids, if and when they exist…I would love them to be around film sets," he said in the Newsweek interview. "A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew.' Some part of this, but not from that."

Radcliffe might be showing on Broadway beginning in September in a revival of “Merrily We Roll Along.”