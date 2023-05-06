D’Andre Swift to become first Eagles player to wear No. 0; RB bids adieu to Lions after being traded

D’Andre Swift used to be shocked when he used to be traded to the Philadelphia Eagles throughout the 2023 NFL Draft. Although he skilled more than a few feelings throughout the business, he didn’t harbor adverse emotions in opposition to his former group. The Lions drafted Swift with the thirty fifth general select within the 2020 NFL Draft, and he loved a cast run with them, scoring a complete of 25 touchdowns and averaging 4.6 yards in step with elevate throughout 3 seasons. He set his career-high final season with a median of five.5 yards in step with elevate and 3 landing receptions, serving to Detroit reach its first profitable season since 2017.

Swift expressed his gratitude in opposition to Detroit and mentioned that he would all the time hang a distinct position for the town in his middle. He will become the first player to wear No. 0 in Eagles historical past.

- Advertisement -

Swift’s long term at the Lions got here into query when the group drafted Jahmyr Gibbs with the twelfth general select. Reports quickly surfaced of possible business inquiries for Swift. Eventually, on Day 3 of the draft, the Lions traded Swift and the 249th general select to the Eagles for the 219th general select and a 2025 fourth-round select.

In Philadelphia, Swift will likely be a part of a rebuilt backfield that incorporates Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, and previous Seahawks first-round select Rashaad Penny. He neglected ten video games throughout his time with the Lions on account of accidents. However, he and Penny will building up their probabilities of staying at the box as a part of the Eagles’ operating back-by-committee offensive technique.

Swift expressed his pleasure for his long term with the Eagles however will all the time be glad about his 3 years at the Lions. He helped the group flip round after a number of unsuccessful years. Swift’s final recreation as a Lion used to be memorable, catching all seven of his objectives for 61 yards whilst helping with Detroit’s disappointed towards the Packers, which used to be in the long run Aaron Rodgers’ final recreation with the group. The win secured the Lions’ first profitable season in 5 years and eradicated the Packers from playoff rivalry.

- Advertisement -

“I thank the city of Detroit, my teammates, the training staff, everybody in the building from top to bottom, for everything they gave me for the last three years,” Swift mentioned.