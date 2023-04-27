Dana Bash will succeed John King as anchor of CNN political news show

Comment

CNN veteran Dana Bash will exchange John King, the community’s leader nationwide correspondent, as solo anchor of the community’s afternoon political news show, “Inside Politics.” - Advertisement - King, who has labored for CNN since 1997, determined to step clear of the show to steer a brand new reporting venture inquisitive about protection of battleground states in anticipation of the 2024 presidential election cycle.

“It is my tenth presidential cycle and, given the stakes, I felt it was time to get back to my roots reporting across the country,” King stated. He referred to as the brand new process his “back-to-the-future dream assignment.”

For Bash, who will proceed to co-anchor the Sunday morning politics show “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper, it will be her first alternative on the community to host her personal day-to-day show.

- Advertisement - The anchor transition may be notable as a result of Bash and King have been previously married and proportion a son.

Bash, who has spent her just about 30-year occupation masking campaigns, Capitol Hill and the White House for CNN, stated in a remark that she is “excited to helm a program devoted to the politics that impact Americans’ lives.” She added that King’s show “has attracted a loyal audience of political junkies, and I am looking forward to leading its next chapter.”

So some distance in 2023, “Inside Politics” has averaged 629,000 overall audience in keeping with day, forward of CNN’s overall reasonable for the day.