Dalvin Cook rumors: RB’s cryptic Instagram post another sign Miami native has eyes on joining Dolphins

The Minnesota Vikings are transferring on from four-time Pro Bowl working again Dalvin Cook as anticipated, in spite of every of his 4 Pro Bowl appearances coming prior to now 4 seasons. The Vikings plan to free up the one participant within the NFL to run for greater than 1,100 yards in every of the previous 4 seasons as a result of they it appears did not need to pay Cook, who turns 28 on Aug. 10, at his $10.4 million base wage in 2023. Minnesota will save $9 million in cap house through reducing him.

The Miami Central High School alum’s native professional staff, the Miami Dolphins, have been reported as “a real possibility,” according to the Miami Herald previous to his free up, and the brand new unfastened agent is including credence to that file along with his newest Instagram post: a photograph of him dancing after the Vikings defeated the Dolphins 24-16 in Week 6 of the 2022 season. Cook ran for 77 yards, 53 of them on a game-sealing landing run with 3:15 left within the recreation, on 13 carries.

Then-Vikings working again Dalvin Cook celebrates Minnesota’s 24-16 win at his place of birth Miami Dolphins in Week 6 of the 2022 season.

Dalvin Cook



At the start of the NFL offseason in March, SI.com reported that the Vikings and Dolphins got here with regards to a business that may have despatched Cook to Miami. The Dolphins’ pastime is without a doubt actual. After the deal fell aside, the Vikings persisted to contemplate a possible pay reduce, or even reportedly mentioned the speculation of the use of Cook extra sparingly through giving his backup Alexander Mattison extra touches.

Head trainer Kevin O’Connell went out of his method to reward Cook’s backup, Alexander Mattison, as a “three-down” again closing week. Mattison re-signed with the franchise on a two-year, $7 million contract this offseason.