Dalvin Cook rumors: Dolphins emerge as contender to land Vikings RB after Pro Bowler’s cryptic Instagram post

The Minnesota Vikings are transferring on from four-time Pro Bowl operating again Dalvin Cook as anticipated, regardless of each and every of his 4 Pro Bowl appearances coming previously 4 seasons. The Vikings plan to liberate the one participant within the NFL to run for greater than 1,100 yards in each and every of the previous 4 seasons as a result of they it seems that did not need to pay Cook, who turns 28 on Aug. 10, at his $10.4 million base wage in 2023. Minnesota will save $9 million in cap house by means of reducing him.

The Miami Central High School alum’s native professional crew, the Miami Dolphins, had been reported as “a real possibility,” consistent with the Miami Herald prior to his liberate, and the brand new unfastened agent is including credence to that record together with his newest Instagram post: a photograph of him dancing after the Vikings defeated the Dolphins 24-16 in Week 6 of the 2022 season. Cook ran for 77 yards, 53 of them on a game-sealing landing run with 3:15 left within the sport, on 13 carries.

Then-Vikings operating again Dalvin Cook celebrates Minnesota’s 24-16 win at his native land Miami Dolphins in Week 6 of the 2022 season.

Dalvin Cook



At the start of the NFL offseason in March, SI.com reported that the Vikings and Dolphins got here shut to a industry that might have despatched Cook to Miami. The Dolphins’ pastime is without a doubt actual. After the deal fell aside, the Vikings persisted to contemplate a possible pay reduce, or even reportedly mentioned the theory of the usage of Cook extra sparingly by means of giving his backup Alexander Mattison extra touches.

Head trainer Kevin O’Connell went out of his approach to reward Cook’s backup, Alexander Mattison, as a “three-down” again remaining week. Mattison re-signed with the franchise on a two-year, $7 million contract this offseason.